Bottom line? Some period of hot, hot (93-98 degrees) weather with below-normal rainfall for the next 2.5-3 weeks is ahead. It won’t be that way the entire time. There will be a few short cool bursts with some comfortably cool overnights, especially.

Welcoming, more widespread soaking rainfall will tend to occur on & after June 21. Relief in the form of a burst of cooler weather may follow this.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments