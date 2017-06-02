5:48 PM: Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to June 30

OUTLOOK NOW-NEXT FRIDAY………..

Normal Temperatures, Below-Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 84/61…..Normal Rainfall: 0.98″)

It will be a hot weekend of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but still reasonable humidity (dew points 55-60 initially, then rising to 60-65). Some scattered t’storms will pop in western Kentucky & move northward on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, some scattered t’storms will pop along/ahead of a cold front sagging in from the north. All this spells generally 45% coverage of t’storms Sunday evening-night & perhaps a couple/few Monday morning. Otherwise, Monday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with lowering humidity after the humidity peaks with dew points of 68-72 Sunday evening-night.

The stronger mid/upper flow will remain northwest of the area Sunday evening-night, so no severe weather is expected. Also, the deeper moisture will be tied up in the southeastern U.S. in a plume of deep tropical moisture tied up in the remnants of Tropical Storm Beatriz.

Tuesday-Thursday looks great with highs upper 70s to mid 80s & lows in the 50s.

A weak cold front will pass sometime centered on Friday with a few isolated showers/t’storms possible. Wind fields aloft will be pretty strong, but moisture will be lacking & lapse rates look weak.

Overall, temperatures will even out to normal over the 7-day period. When you add up 90 to 79, 84, etc. you get 84.7 (normal high is 84). Overnight lows average out to 61, which is at the normal low of 61.

Rainfall looks below-normal for the next 7 days (normal is around 0.98″ area-wide).

JUNE 10-19……….

Above Normal Temperatures, Below Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 86/64…..Normal Rainfall: 1.40″)

A brief shot of below-normal temperatures is possible June 11 to possibly June 12 with highs 79-84 with lows 53-57. However, temperatures should skyrocket after that to eventually 92-96 as big upper ridge of 100-105 in the Plains moves eastward.

Some t’storms may pop on the outflow boundaries of storm complexes (MCSs) overtopping upper ridge to the north & northeast by June 16. 93-97 may dominate beyond that to June 19.

JUNE 20-30……..

Above Normal Temperatures, Normal Rainfall

(Normal High/Low: 88/65…..Normal Rainfall: 1.43″)

This may be followed by cool-down June 20-22 with highs more like 80-85. A cold front with t’storms will precede that cool down.

Of note beyond June 20 is the rebuilding of the heat wave from Texas to South Dakota with temperatures 97-107. The heat will build & may get in here around June 26 with a couple of days at 93-98. After a cool-down, a surge of 94-99 is possible here with 99-103 around St. Louis & into western Illinois around June 29-30……through much of central Missouri. In terms of rainfall, nothing shows any particularly really heavy rainfall, but a couple of MCSs (or the t’storm-popping outflow boundaries or them or their old MCVs) on the periphery of the developing heat wave will likely hit us with welcome rainfall & perhaps some severe weather.

