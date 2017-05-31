Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook Now-June 30

We have gone from hot, dry weather to below-normal temps & wetter weather to now normal to above normal temps (normal now is 84/60) with drier weather (though shortwave have passed each night with a few random showers & t’storms).

Today looks good with lots of sun, some clouds & highs in the 82-87 range with low humidity, after a couple spotty showers/t’storms overnight-early this morning. With some increasing clouds tonight (lows 59-65)-tomorrow, more humid air will slowly arrive as warm front moves northward. Highs will run in the 83-89 range.

We have a good shot at 90 Saturday & Sunday (88-92) with more humid weather, breezy conditions with sun & some clouds as warm front moves to the north of the Tri-State.

Some showers/t’storms are possible Sunday-Sunday night, but only an isolated severe t’storms is possible at the moment. Wind fields aloft will not be strong & t’storms will be driven by heating & lift associated with the surface cold front (along & ahead of it).

Monday-Wednesday next week may only have highs in the 70s to around 80 (74-80) with lows in the 50s (51-57) with sun each day. We may get to 80 (79-84) by Thursday & be in the 80s (84-89) by Friday. Right now, it looks completely dry next week. We will monitor.

Saturday, June 10, shows a pretty strong cold front passing with stronger wind fields aloft & heating to 88-91 with dew points 67-71. Showers/t’storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon-evening with perhaps some severe threat.

Another stretch of below normal temps may arrive after that. June 11-12 looks like highs 76-82 with lows 51-55.

Beyond June 13 to June 20, looks like it will become hot & humid with highs in the 80s, & eventually, 90-95. Some t’storms may return by June 16. 90-95 may dominate beyond that to June 19, followed by cool-down June 20-22 with highs more like 80-85. A cold front with t’storms will precede that cool down.

Of note beyond June 20 is the heat wave from Texas to South Dakota with temperatures 97-107. The heat will build & may get in here around June 26 with a couple of days at 93-98. After a cool-down, a surge of 94-99 is possible here with 99-103 around St. Louis & into western Illinois around June 29-30……through much of central Missouri. In terms of rainfall, nothing shows any particularly really heavy rainfall, but a couple of MCSs (or the t’storm-popping outflow boundaries or them or their old MCVs) on the periphery of the developing heat wave will likely hit us with welcome rainfall & perhaps some severe weather.

