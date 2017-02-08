3:50 P.M.: Tri-State Weather Brief

Scattered rain showers will change to some snow showers from N & NW to S & SE today-tonight.

Some light grassy accumulations of <0.5″ are possible in places, mainly over our northern tier of counties.

Watch for a few slick spots in those areas tonight as temps drop into the teens & 20s.

It will be a windy, cold snow with some lingering flurries/few snow showers even as the main area of scattered rain & snow exits.

With lows tonight of 15-25, wind chills may drop to 5-14 by morning. The coldest readings will be in the NW areas where some clearing may take place later tonight.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



