3:50 P.M.: Tri-State Weather Brief
Scattered rain showers will change to some snow showers from N & NW to S & SE today-tonight.
Some light grassy accumulations of <0.5″ are possible in places, mainly over our northern tier of counties.
Watch for a few slick spots in those areas tonight as temps drop into the teens & 20s.
It will be a windy, cold snow with some lingering flurries/few snow showers even as the main area of scattered rain & snow exits.
With lows tonight of 15-25, wind chills may drop to 5-14 by morning. The coldest readings will be in the NW areas where some clearing may take place later tonight.