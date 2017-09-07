34th Annual Henderson County Senior Games Underway

The 34th annual Henderson County Senior Games start with a number of events. The opening ceremony kicked off the event at the Gathering Place on North Elm Street in Henderson. To be eligible to play, a person must live in Henderson County and must be at least 50 years old.

These events included washers, bowling, bingo, and Texas Hold ‘Em, among other games.

Lee Ann Key, Administrative Assistant at The Gathering Place, said, “It’s all about getting the seniors up and moving them instead of just sitting. We play bingo. We play cards, but we want to get them up, and get them moving. Move it or lose it, definitely a true statement.”

The Senior Games will wrap up with a closing ceremony on Thursday, September 14th. The ceremony will include refreshments and medal presentations at 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place.

Events will be broken down by age groups with each event awarding one male and female gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Outdoor events will be postponed due to inclement weather, but indoor events will be unaffected.

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, September 7th

9:30 a.m. – OPENING CEREMONIES – The Gathering Place

10 a.m. – WASHERS – Atkinson Park

10 a.m. – HAND & FOOT – The Gathering Place

1 p.m. – BOWLING – Echo Lanes

Friday, September 8th

9 a.m. – POOL, 8-BALL – The Gathering Place

10 a.m. – BASKETBALL (FREE THROW & HOT SPOT) – YMCA

1 p.m. – TABLE TENNIS – The Gathering Place

Monday, September 11th

8:30 a.m. – ONE MILE WALK – Atkinson Park, Hays Boat Ramp

9 a.m. – POOL, 9-BALL – The Gathering Place

12:30 p.m. – BRIDGE – The Gathering Place

1 p.m. – CORN HOLE – The Gathering Place

Tuesday, September 12th

9 a.m. – POOL, 9-BALL BANK – The Gathering Place

10 a.m. – CROQUET – Atkinson Park

1 p.m. – HORSESHOES – Atkinson Park

Wednesday, September 13th

9 a.m. – DARTS – The Gathering Place

12 p.m. – PINOCHLE – The Gathering Place

1 p.m. – LAWNBOWLING – Atkinson Park

2 p.m. – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – The Gathering Place

Thursday, September 14th

9 a.m. – LAWN DART TOSS – Atkinson Park

9:45 a.m. – SOFTBALL THROW – Atkinson Park

10:30 a.m. – FOOTBALL THROW – Atkinson Park

12 p.m. – BINGO – The Gathering Place

2 p.m. – CLOSING CEREMONY & MEDALS PRESENTATION – The Gathering Place

