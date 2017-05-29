Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to Next Sunday

NOW-NEXT SUNDAY TEMPERATURES AVERAGING BELOW-NORMAL WITH PRECIPITATION NEAR NORMAL…….

(NORMAL HIGH/LOW: 84/62)

(NORMAL RAINFALL: 0.98″)

MEMORIAL DAY TO WEDNESDAY…………

Shortwaves (Cold Pockets Aloft) Pivoting Around Upper Low to Our North Will Bubble Up A Few Showers/T’Storms At Times…….with Overall Low Humidity & Cooler, Breezy Conditions……….

Cumulus clouds will bubble up today & with that a few isolated showers/t’showers are possible this afternoon with the best potential north of I-64. Coverage will only run around 25%. Otherwise, it looks like cumulus/sun with highs of 79-84 with pretty low humidity & breezy to windy conditions (west-southwest winds 15-30 mph).

This evening, a broken line of weakening showers & t’storms will pass through in from the northwest, followed by a few clouds overnight & some patchy fog with lows of 58-63.

However tomorrow morning, a few showers/t’storms are possible with partly cloudy skies as another one of these shortwave pivots southeastward around upper low spinning over the Great Lakes. After that, the afternoon looks good with partly cloudy skies, west winds 10-15 mph & highs 77-82. The humidity looks pretty low for the afternoon.

However, a line of showers & t’storms may pass through Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning with mostly cloudy skies & lows of 57-63.

As for Wednesday afternoon, with partly cloudy skies & a west-northwest wind at 8-14 mph, highs will run 76-81. A few showers & t’storms may develop as another shortwave (cold pocket) pivots southeastward, followed by mostly clear skies & patchy fog Wednesday night with lows 54-60.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY………….

Thursday looks mostly sunny to sunny with surface high pressure directly overhead. With a light & variable wind & low humidity, highs will run 80-85.

Thursday night, warm front will move back northward & our wind will go to the south-southwest & pick up at 10 mph. With increasing clouds, the mugginess will return with dew points surging back into the 64-68 range. Lows will drop to 66-70. Nocturnal t’storms will likely develop north of the warm front from Iowa to central Indiana as low-level jet strengthens & noses in.

Friday, the main axis of organized t’storms will be South Dakota to northern Ohio along & north of the warm front. Some severe threat may develop there. Here, looks warm, muggy & mostly cloudy with south-southwest winds at 10-20 mph & highs in the 80s with lows in the 67-72 range. A few scattered showers & t’storms may bubble up here randomly as surge of tropical air comes out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Showers & t’storms will become more widespread in our area Saturday as front moves back southward as a cold front. There is no good indication of severe weather, as the stronger westerlies will lay north of the Tri-State. It looks more like a mostly cloudy to cloudy day with numerous showers & t’storms & highs 77-81.

Rainfall should exit Saturday night-early Sunday morning with lots of sunshine developing & pleasant highs of 77-82. With lowering humidity & northwest winds, it looks good. Lows Sunday night may run 56-62.

