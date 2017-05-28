10 AM Tri-State Weather Update

Widespread severe weather outbreak yesterday included the widespread damaging winds over parts of S. Illinois & our W. Kentucky counties. Even as far south as Cullman County, Alabama, winds were measured at 78 mph & the Atlanta metro saw wind damage from the the large bow/derecho before it collapsed.

The remnants of it are moving through Louisiana, Mississippi & south Alabama now.

Few sct’d showers/storms are possible today with Marginal severe risk E/NE of the Tri-State.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments