10 AM Tri-State Weather Update

May 28th, 2017 Weather Blog

Widespread severe weather outbreak yesterday included the widespread damaging winds over parts of S. Illinois & our W. Kentucky counties.  Even as far south as Cullman County, Alabama, winds were measured at 78 mph & the Atlanta metro saw wind damage from the the large bow/derecho before it collapsed.

The remnants of it are moving through Louisiana, Mississippi & south Alabama now.

Few sct’d showers/storms are possible today with Marginal severe risk E/NE of the Tri-State.

 

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

