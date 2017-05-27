11 a.m. Severe Weather Update

We are very warm, muggy & capped as of 10:56a. However, potential is still there for a couple of storms to fully pop through the cap today at any point. If they do, they could go severe at any point (wind/hail).

Still looks like bow/derecho this evening with mainly a wind threat. Near 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. continues to be a good estimated time frame, however, I have seen these derechos speed up & arrive earlier when their cold pools are so strong that the bow accelerates forward even faster than expected. We will monitor.

An isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out, but wind is by far the biggest issue.

SPC outlook remains unchanged with part of area in Moderate Risk with the rest in Enhanced Risk for severe weather. I still think there is potential of upgrade to High Risk in northeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas & southwest Missouri given the highly-explosive “loaded gun” environment in place, but it will not be happening here.

A couple/few broken lines of showers/t’storms are possible tomorrow with sun/clouds. A couple storms may go severe with a wind/hail threat.

Today-Tonight SPC outlook:

Sunday SPC outlook:

