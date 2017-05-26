10:17 PM: Latest Tri-State Severe Weather Forecast

A couple of storms are possible overnight in the north on the tail end of all the storms well northeast of the Tri-State.

The outflow boundary, albeit increasingly diffuse, will move southward over the heart of the Tri-State tomorrow afternoon. We look strongly capped, but if a couple storms can pop & fully overcome the cap then they could go severe. It is unclear whether any storms will overcome the cap, however.

Bow of storms will move through the Tri-State, but it appears they will come through later than it looked earlier. All data pointed toward a 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. time frame for the bow. However, it is looking more like 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This could be a derecho, as it appears the bow may produce consistent, widespread damaging wind gusts from northern Kansas & southern Nebraska through central & southern Missouri, through the Tri-State before collapsing over perhaps West Virginia & Tennessee early Sunday morning. This would be about a 960-mile track & the bow looks to average around 200-300 miles wide. The highest wind gusts with it look to be through central Missouri with widespread 60-90 mph (few isolated 100-105 mph downbursts) winds possible. A few tornadoes & isolated large hail may occur near/in the Bookend Vortex. Some mesocirculations in the potential derecho will support brief tornadoes.

As it reaches the Tri-State, gusts of 45-70 mph are possible. Main threat is wind here, though a brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially near the Bookend Vortex in our northwestern counties. There is still an outside chance that a few storms may re-develop for a short period on the tail end of the bow/derecho & pass early Sunday morning.

With the bow/derecho slowing down, it appears the actual cold frontal passage is slowing down for Sunday. That said, it appears that ample heating will occur & a few highly broken lines of showers/t’storms may pass through in the afternoon-evening. A few severe storms are possible with the main threat being wind & hail.

As for Memorial Day, looks pretty good with lots of sunshine, but increasing cumulus bubbling up in the afternoon-evening. An isolated shower or two may fall from those cumulus with low humidity & westerly winds at 15-25 mph.

