2:51 PM: Latest Detailed Tri-State Severe Weather Outlook

A cluster of storms will ride down the warm front to our north today-tonight. The main severe threat area will be along I-74 from near Davenport through Indianapolis to Cincinnati. On the tail end of the cluster, a couple/few storms have the potential sneak in north of I-64. Should this occur, severe threat will exist (mainly wind/hail).

SPC has SLIGHT RISK of severe centered along that I-74 corridor from Peoria & Decatur to Indianapolis to Cincinnati.

MARGINAL RISK gets into northeastern Lawrence, part of Knox, all of Daviess, Martin & northeastern Dubois counties.

TOMORROW……..

Other than a random isolated storm or two tomorrow afternoon (along diffuse outflow boundary from overnight storms to the north) that can actually punch through the cap, it looks dry, windy, very warm to hot & oppressive. Should a storm actually be able to fully punch through the cap, then severe risk would be in place. Potential is there for cap to completely hold & there be absolutely nothing.

TOMORROW EVENING-NIGHT……..

Saturday evening-early night still looks like the best potential of severe weather since the evening/night of the flood back nearly a month ago……

Widespread damaging straight-line winds are possible with perhaps a few brief embedded tornadoes & perhaps isolated large hail.

This bow of severe storms should originate in Kansas early tomorrow morning, then spread a swath of wind damage east-southeastward before it collapses over West Virginia & Virginia on Sunday morning.

Given this track & that parameters support consistent wind damage along its path, that would qualify it as a derecho (long-lived, significant wind event). Since it would be part of a large synoptic system (i.e. surface warm front, cold front, surface low), it would be classified as a serial derecho.

So, we may have a situation of wall-to-wall with widespread Severe T’Storm Warnings & a couple/few Tornado Warnings Saturday evening-night 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

On the tail end of this bow/derecho, a few storms may re-develop late Saturday night to early Sunday morning. Isolated hail & heavy rainfall is possible with those.

SPC has ENHANCED RISK of severe weather for the entire Tri-State with MODERATE RISK over our western & southwestern 40% of the area.

Projected conditions as seen through cross section of the troposphere (lower, weather-making layer of the atmosphere) from near Evansville Regional Airport just prior to arrival of bow/derecho:

SUNDAY……..

As for Sunday, the actual cold front will not pass through Tri-State until midday-early afternoon time. That said, one or two broken lines/bands of scattered storms may pop. A couple/few isolated severe storms (wind/hail) cannot be ruled out, mainly east of I-69.

I think SPC has Slight Risk for pretty much the entire Tri-State to account for any elevated hail-producing storms late into early Sunday morning.

MEMORIAL DAY……..

Finally, for Memorial Day, it looks overall good with sunshine & developing/increasing cumulus clouds with breezy conditions & much lower humidity. However, given the cold air aloft & those clouds building, an isolated shower or two may pop late in the day, mainly north of I-64.

