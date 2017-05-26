9:41 AM: Latest Tri-State Severe Weather Outlook

Cluster of strong to severe t’storms should develop & track along the I-74 corridor from Iowa to southwestern Ohio this afternoon-tonight. A couple of storms on its tail end may clip the Tri-State, mainly north of I-64.

Tomorrow, it still looks strongly capped, but there is an outside chance that a storm or two could pop through it. This would tend to occur on diffuse outflow boundary in the area from cluster of overnight storms to our northeast. If a storm or two can go, then it could go severe, given instability & shear in place.

In the evening-night 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. time frame, a bow of severe storms will likely roll in from the west with mainly a wind threat, though a couple of brief tornadoes are possible, along with isolated large hail. Some data continues to suggest long-lived wind event from Kansas to West Virginia, which would qualify it as a derecho.

On it’s tail end (& with help from gravity wave from big complex/bow of storms in Arkansas), a few elevated storms may re-develop during the overnight with an isolated hail threat.

As for Sunday, after a couple of storms in the morning, the actual surface cold front will not pass until midday-early afternoon. So, one or two broken lines/bands of storms may develop. Isolated severe threat of wind/hail will accompany these storms.

A total of 1-2.5″ of rainfall is likely today-Sunday night.

SPC outlooks remain unchanged from yesterday, except Sunday, where upgrade to Slight as been made. Parameters still support upgrade to Slight for a localized area of central Illinois & Indiana today-tonight & an upgrade to Enhanced Risk for entire Tri-State for Saturday with potential Moderate in southwest/west areas. We will continue to monitor those outlooks.

Storm cluster along I-74 tonight that may clip a couple storms through areas north of I-64:

Evening-early overnight bow (6 p.m.-12 a.m. time frame):

Some elevated storms developing & moving northeast on tail end of bow & with support of gravity wave from Arkansas significant complex of storms late night-early Sunday morning:

