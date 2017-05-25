44News | Evansville, IN

45

Front will continue to move back northward as a warm front tonight & move through much of the Tri-State tomorrow before tending to stall in our far northern areas in the evening. The day looks partly cloudy, increasingly muggy & summery with highs from 79 in the NE to 87 in the far SW with 84 in Evansville. It will be breezy with S/SW winds (SSE in NE) 15-25 mph.

We look quite capped all day, but the cap should erode in the evening. With this, & a shortwave (cold pocket with lower pressure) riding the warm front E’ward, a few storms will pop anywhere from central Illinois to the far northern fringe of the Tri-State. It is possible that a few of these cells may congeal into a cluster or two of severe t’storms with a severe weather threat. These could impact areas mainly N of I-64 in the evening to overnight.

For Saturday itself, it looks very warm to hot, oppressive, tropical & windy with S/SW winds 20-35 mph. With partly cloudy skies, it is possible that a couple of t’storms will form on the outflow boundary of t’storms from the overnight. These have the potential to partially force their way through the strengthening cap. Should they completely force their way through the cap, then they would be supercellular (hail, wind, tornado threat) given the expected extreme 4000 J/kg surface CAPE & shear.

