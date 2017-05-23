Latest Tri-State Outlook to June 25

NOW-MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY) & TUESDAY, MAY 31:

Periodic Showers & T’Storms (Severe Risk Possible Saturday PM-Night)……..

Temperatures: Averaging Below Normal (Normal: 83/59),

Rainfall: Above Normal (Normal: 1.19″)

Surface low to our NW & W will tend to phase over our NW counties tonight-tomorrow. An initial wave of a few broken bands of some showers & perhaps a few embedded t’storms will pass evening-tonight-tomorrow AM.

After this, some sun may poke through & scattered showers & a few t’storms will bubble up over the entire area, especially in the afternoon. It will not be a solid, steady rainfall at any point, but very showery. It may pour briefly, then the sun may try to poke through, then rain again with a clap of thunder.

As the low tracks just north of the Tri-State, spokes of this rainfall will pivot & spin around it. At first they will pivot SW to NE & W to E, then they will go WNW to ESE.

With a lot of clouds Thursday, a few scattered showers/t’showers are possible. There may be a few in the morning, followed by a few more bubbling up as some sun appears in the afternoon.

Highs both days will run in the 60s to 70 with lows in the 50s.

Cold front that passes/moves southeastward with surface low will rapidly move back north as a warm front Friday. A few spotty/isolated showers & t’storms are possible as this moves in. With a mix of clouds & sun, temperatures will vary from 74 in the far NE to 85 in the SW with around 81 in the Evansville area, given warm front splitting the Tri-State in half.

The warm front will continue to produce some scattered showers & t’storms along & north it Saturday over the area. It looks warm & muggy with highs from 85 in the SW to 74 in the NE & around 81 in the Evansville area. Given the expected surface instability, as well as the surface shear along/near the warm front, steepening lapse rates of 8.5-9C & increasing mid & upper flow, severe weather potential appears to be increasing for the afternoon-evening period. We will continue to monitor.

As this is all happening, a squall line of storms may be forming from central Illinois to Texas. This squall line may sweep through with additional severe potential in the evening after 7 p.m. to as late as 1 a.m.

There may be a lull after this, but as the low spring over northern Illinois to Michigan Sunday, some scattered showers & t’storms may pivot through, especially along the passing actual surface cold front. Highs will run in the 70s to around 80.

A few spotty showers/t’showers may bubble up with lots of towering cumulus Monday given the expected cold air aloft with the upper troughiness over the area. Highs will run 70s with lows in the 50s.

Tuesday looks like cumulus/sun with a few isolated showers in the upper troughiness/cold air aloft. Highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s are likely.

TOTAL RAINFALL TUESDAY-MONDAY WILL TEND TO RUN 1-2.5″………..

THIS WILL FALL OVER THIS EXTENDED PERIOD, SO NO FLOODING ISSUES ARE EXPECTED & THIS RAIN WILL ACTUALLY BE A GREAT BENEFIT TO GROWING CORN, SOYBEANS & MATURING WHEAT CROPS.

Projected rainfall to Thursday morning:

Projected rainfall to Monday evening:

JUNE 1-6…………..

Cooler Than Normal, Then Going Back to Normal & Above Normal Temperature-Wise…..Below Normal Rainfall……….

Temperatures: Below Normal (Normal: 84/61)……….But Working Back to & Above Normal Late In the Period (85/62)

Rainfall: Below Normal (Normal: 0.90″)

Looks like dominance of strong surface high pressure June 1-5. Temperatures look below-normal initially with calm winds & lots of sunshine (with crisp, cool nights in the 50s), but wind will turn to the E, then SE, then SW & increase. So, temperatures will go to normal, then above-normal with time.

Late in this period, we may pick up some high cirrus/altostratus/patchy altocumulus at times with cumulus. This debri cloudiness will come from t’storms in the Plains collapsing as they move E’ward into Missouri.

There may be a few/some showers/t’storms at the end of the period as cold front approaches.

After 70s to 80 initially, temperatures may end up at 86-91 with muggy conditions by June 4/5.

JUNE 7-14…………..

Brief Stint of Below Normal Temperatures Then Dominance of Above Normal….Normal Rainfall

Temperatures: Slightly-Above Normal (Normal: 85/63)

Rainfall: Normal (Normal: 1.16″)

Passing cold front initially in this period may cool temps a hair & drop the humidity (highs 70s & 80s with lows 50s & 60s).

However, warmth & high humidity should rapidly surge northward on southwest winds around June 9. Strong flow from the south & southwest should continue through at least June 11. Clusters of t’storms or MCSs should ride the warm front setting up from Omaha to Des Moines to Lafayette, Indiana to Columbus, Ohio. Given projected instability & shear, severe weather seems probable in this corridor, along with heavy rainfall potential.

Here, we look very warm to hot, humid (87-92) with some scattered showers/t’storms bubbling with heating as tropical moisture surges northward from the Gulf of Mexico & any MCS outflow boundaries make it into area & overcome some capping issues. Given this, went for normal rainfall.

June 15-20:

Multiple 89-94 Days & Bouts of T’Storms……

Temperatures: Above Normal (Normal: 87/65)

Rainfall: Normal (Normal: 0.98″)

Wetter than normal weather is setting up pretty much from the Plains, westward, especially in the Northern Plains to Great Lakes (including northern Illinois, northern Indiana, Michigan & Wisconsin to Iowa & Minnesota).

Otherwise, much of the eastern U.S. is shaping up drier than normal. This drier than normal area should extend from Louisiana & eastern Texas to Alabama, Georgia, Florida to New England. Here, being in-between the wetness/storminess & the dry, very hot weather, we will probably get instances of both. So, went for above-normal temperatures & normal rainfall.

Here, widespread highs near 90 to the 90s are good bet.

June 21-25:

Upper Ridging with Hottest Weather So Far This Year For Tri-State (92-98)…..Strong Capping, Then Leftovers of MCSs Perhaps Around June 25……….

Temperatures: Above Normal (Normal: 88/66)

Rainfall: Normal (Normal: 0.70″)

Massive upper ridging may become dominance Plains to Midwest & South. Clusters of severe t’storms with flooding rainfall will likely develop Montana, the Dakotas to parts of Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin to New England & perhaps as far south as northern Illinois, Indiana & Ohio at times.

This looks to be our hottest, most oppressive period of weather for the Tri-State yet this year. Highs of 92-98 are likely with overnight lows in the muggy 70s. This looks like the highest heat indices of the year at 99-107. It looks very capped here with a lack of much, if any t’storm development.

This may break down some around June 25 with us getting some t’storms from the leftovers of severe MCSs to our NW & N. I went for normal rainfall only because it appears that a corridor of t’storms may affect us around that 25th time frame.

