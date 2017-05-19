10:30 AM Tri-State Weather Update

The leftovers of the Plains severe weather outbreak have skimmed through our NW/N counties so far today. This line produced wind damage western Illinois & around St. Louis with structural damage in Macoupin Co., Illinois. Semis were blow over on I-70 & there are many reports of tree damage. Earlier watch to our NW/W has expired.

The MCV (can see the comma shape) is now moving through central Illinois & showers/t’storms are moving NE’ward.

10:15 AM RADAR IMAGE (INITIAL IMAGE FOR HRRR MODEL) & LATEST 10:35 AM VIPIR RADAR IMAGE:

It appears that the MCV may form a line/bow of some severe t’storms in E/SE Indiana through Ohio midday-afternoon.

A few/some t’storms may form on the tail end as far SW as the Tri-State.

So, after some sct’d showers/t’storms this morning/midday in our NW/N counties we should see lulling then perhaps a few sct’d t’storms afternoon-early evening. However, coverage looks pretty low at 30% & generally confined to areas along I-64/Ohio River.

SPC has SLIGHT RISK of severe weather today for wind/hail for any of these t’storms that develop.

RADAR PROJECTION FOR AFTERNOON-EARLY EVENING (HRRR MODEL):

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments