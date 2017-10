Monday night marked the 33rd annual Lighthouse Parade along West Franklin Street.

In 1985, members of the West Side Nut Club renewed an old Evansville custom from the 1920s, the parade of lighted and decorated lighthouses.

They were all uniquely made by children with their own hands, and the tradition has returned for a new generation.

This year about 100 lighthouses were shown off in the parade.

