33rd Annual Bluegrass In The Park Folk Life Festival Brings Many People To Henderson August 12th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Many people turned out for the 33rd Annual Bluegrass In The Park Life Festival.

The weather was perfect along the Henderson Water Front to enjoy live music, children’s activities, and food. Bluegrass In the Park Folk Life Festival has been named a Top 20 event by The Southeast By Southeast Tourism Council. Kenny Stinson and Perfect Tym’n Tour all across the country and made their way to Henderson for the first time.

Kenny Stinson stated “Oh, its been great, really good crowd we’re hoping a few more this evening when the sun goes down, it a really good crows and really proud to be here, oh buddy, I have over 30 something years, I hate to even tell that, I’ve been at it a long time.

Bluegrass In The Park Folk Life Festival has also been named a Top 10 event by the Kentucky Tourism Industry Association.

