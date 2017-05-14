Hottest Weather of the Year (So Far) This Week (90 Day Tuesday!)

NOW-MAY 24 (NORMAL: 80/57, 2.05″)

WARMER THAN NORMAL, DRIER THAN NORMAL

MAY 25-30 (81/58, 1.01″)

WARMER THAN NORMAL, WETTER THAN NORMAL

MAY 31-JUNE 4 (83/61, 0.90″)

COOLER THAN NORMAL, DRIER THAN NORMAL

The warmer & drier than normal weather rolls on! Mom had perfect weather for the weekend & farmers are back in the fields planting, though the Wabash & White River bottoms remain flooded as the long-duration river flooding event continues (but water levels continue to drop).

This week, areas of above normal rainfall with severe weather threat will tend to set up Minnesota, Iowa & the Dakotas to Nebraska & Kansas & even Oklahoma.

We will stay dry until Thursday-Friday, but the rainfall even then does not look widespread. It still looks like very haphazard spotty/scattered t’storms with a lack of strong dynamic support. They may tend to be more pulsey & loosely-organized with only isolated severe threat based on the heating that may occur. The stronger wind fields will stay well to our north & northwest, it appears. 30% coverage will do for Thursday & Friday.

It will stay very warm to hot all week with 80s to perhaps as high as 93 with a peak in heat Tuesday (88-93 [90 Evansville area]). A tremendous surge of heat will occur in the Northeast U.S. with classic downsloping event off the Appalachians. If not for the wet, cold soils from the very cold, wet May we’d have widespread 94-99 heat. Looks like pretty widespread 90-94 weather southeast Maine to Virginia & then 93-97 temps North Carolina to Alabama & then through interior Florida.

Next week looks a bit more active with a couple of storm systems bringing more widespread t’storms & perhaps some severe weather. Temperatures should stay above normal in the 80s to 90. There is a continuation toward a trend of above normal precipitation for next week.

However, there is also a sign of a surge of cooler air coming in to end May with temperatures dropping below normal (highs 70s) with the rainfall shutting off again. Cooler weather may carry us into early June before hot, humid weather settles in after that stretch (& some t’storms return).

