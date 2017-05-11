4 PM Tri-State Weather Update

T’Storms are organizing the most where convergence is best along outflow boundary & surface cold front just east & southeast of the Tri-State. Organized storm structures have been noted in the t’storms with recently golfball hail occurring southeast of Louisville, Kentucky. This is occurring with the increased bulk shear associated with the strip of stronger mid-level flow overspreading the region.

A few scattered t’storms are possible over the Tri-State this evening south of the Ohio River with perhaps an isolated severe t’storm on the tail end of the stronger mid-level flow.

Otherwise, some showers & a few t’storms will move back into western Kentucky tonight & reach perhaps the I-64 corridor tomorrow morning. Rainfall should exit southeastward with time during the late morning-afternoon with clearing skies northwest to southeast.

The weekend looks great with lots of sunshine with 70s Saturday & around 80 to the lower 80s Sunday. Morning lows will run in the 40s to lower 50s.

Next week looks very warm & increasingly humid with lots of sunshine. A few isolated to spotty showers/t’storms are possible Thursday & perhaps Friday.

More active pattern with above-normal rainfall & severe weather potential may arrive around May 24 & may continue to May 31, followed by some below-normal temperatures with below-normal rainfall.

