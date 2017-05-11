8:50 AM Tri-State Weather Update

Focus t’storm development today will be south of the I-64 corridor & focus for some scattered showers later tonight-part of tomorrow will be along & south of I-64.

After some passing showers/t’storms overnight-this morning (best coverage far north), outflow boundary is laid up along I-64. With heating today with sunshine, scattered t’storms should develop on this boundary & move southward, increasing in coverage & intensity south of the Ohio River. There, a few scattered embedded severe gusts &/or large hail cannot be ruled out, as stronger mid-level flow (along with the heating) streaks through the area.

So, isolated severe risk extends to along the I-64 corridor with Slight Risk generally along & south of the Ohio River.

Actual surface cold front will pass tonight, but upper low tracking southwest & south of the Tri-State will bring some scattered showers later tonight-part of tomorrow to areas mainly along & south of I-64. There will be more sun in the northwest & more clouds as you move southeastward in the Tri-State.

Rainfall amounts will be variable from just 0.05-0.15″ in parts of the heart of the Tri-State to a quick 1″ from a t’storm along/south of the Ohio River in places. In the northern parts of the Tri-State little additional rainfall accumulation is going to occur.

After highs today 76-86 from north to south, tomorrow will see 64-70 from south to north.

This afternoon-evening:

Part of tomorrow:

