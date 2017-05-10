Now-May 31 Weather Pattern Explained

After this very warm to hot, bit humid, breezy, partly cloudy day, tonight will feature a few clouds (more northeast) with lows at only 64-68. Late tonight & tomorrow early to mid morning will feature perhaps a couple/few passing scattered showers/t’storms on the tail end of lots of t’storms or a complex of t’storms to the north of the Tri-State.

The outflow boundary emanating from this tail end of the t’storms to our north will work southward & will likely serve as initiation for the line of t’storms in the late afternoon-evening.

T’Storms should begin to form along the boundary in the heart of the Tri-State in the late afternoon. T’Storm initially will be broken & be more individualized, then gell into a line. They should sink southward pretty quickly, then gust out & weaken over part of our western Kentucky counties as the gust front outruns the line & chokes it off.

It will be plenty unstable for a pulse-type t’storm event of storms really firing in the heating, then collapsing & new ones re-intensifying nearby. However, there is a narrow corridor of a couple/three of hours where the mid-level flow will increase pretty substantially from the west-southwest. This will result in storm organization & tilting. Thus, there is a SLIGHT RISK for severe over much of the Tri-State per SPC. So, early t’storm evolution will favor the potential of a few large hail/severe gust combo occurrences, before we transition to just a few scattered severe gusts pehaps. Then, again, they will tend to gust out.

Highs tomorrow will tend to run from 77-86 from north to south.

I made two main tweaks to this forecast. #1) I extended some showers into Friday as upper low tracks a hair north over the southern Plains & Lower Mississippi Valley. This may pivot some scattered showers into the Tri-State Friday, especially south of the Ohio River. However, even as they do this in the morning, as we get into midday-afternoon, they will tend to sink back southward with time.

A clearing trend will ensue in the afternoon over our northwestern & northern counties & this will work southward into the heart of the Tri-State late in the day & clear the entire area Friday night.

The Mother’s Day weekend looks great with sunny skies & 69-76 Saturday & a surface warm frontal passage with patchy clouds Sunday (with lots of sun) & 77-84.

So, #2) I brought the 80s in quicker as the warm front accelerates northeastward.

We will see 85-90 by Wednesday-Thursday of next week! It appears areas that have been dealing with frost & freezing & unseasonably cold weather in the Upper Ohio Valley & Northeast U.S. will roast in 89-98 in areas by later next week! We may very well see a classic downsloping event off the Appalachians with temperatures approaching/reaching record levels from Maine & Vermont to Pennsylvania, even Maryland.

Strong upper ridging will take over in that zone with surface high oriented such that strong westerly winds will downslope & aid an already warm to hot airmass.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall & storminess (severe events/outbreaks) will occur from the Rockies to Central Plains. Heavy snowfall & below-normal temperatures will occur in the western U.S.

A few showers/t’storms are possible late next week with continued warm to hot weather.

Warm to hot, muggy weather will roll on into the period beyond May 24 with more active pattern developing with above normal rainfall & potential of multiple rounds of some severe weather.

