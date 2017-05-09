Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to June 23

MAY 9-MAY 24:

Below Normal Rainfall, Overall Above Normal Temperatures (Below Normal May 12-13, however)

Normal Rainfall: 3.09″

Normal High/Low: 79/56

After a warm night, tomorrow looks breezy & warm with only a few spotty/isolated showers/t’storms in our far northern/northeastern areas.

Cold front will slide through late Thursday afternoon-evening with a line of t’storms. Better convergence is forecast today, so it appears that line may be more solid than it looked yesterday. Given some increase in the flow aloft from the southwest & the unstable airmass ahead of the cold front/line, isolated severe wind gusts & perhaps an isolated embedded hailer are possible. The line does look pretty fast-moving. Storm Prediction Center has most of the Tri-State in a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather.

Mother’s Day weekend looks great, though the nights will be cool.

It will turn much warmer again early next week.

A few isolated/spotty showers/t’storms are possible Wednesday, otherwise it looks pretty dry & warm (80s all of next week, it appears at the moment) to near May 24.

MAY 25-31:

Above Normal Rainfall, Overall Above Normal Temperatures

Normal Rainfall: 1.19″

Normal High/Low: 81/58

Around May 24/25 to May 31 shows a more active pattern with two or three rounds of rainfall & t’storms as a couple storm systems pivot through. Some severe weather is possible.

JUNE 1-6:

Cooler Than Normal, Drier Than Normal

Normal Rainfall: 0.90″

Normal High/Low: 83/61

Cooler than normal, drier than normal pattern is evident in early June. Great Lakes/Appalachian surface high shows signs of domination with beautiful weather here of comfortably cool temps, low humidity & refreshing nights.

JUNE 7-12:

Slightly-Warmer Than Normal, Normal Rainfall

Normal Rainfall: 0.84″

Normal High/Low: 85/63

Warmth & high humidity should rapidly surge northward on southwest winds around June 7. Strong flow from the south & southwest should continue through at least June 10. Clusters of t’storms or MCSs should ride the warm front setting up from Omaha to Des Moines to Lafayette, Indiana to Columbus, Ohio. Given projected instability & shear, severe weather seems probable in this corridor, along with heavy rainfall potential.

Here, we look very warm to hot, humid (87-91) & quite capped & dry, other than a couple/few spotty showers/t’storms bubbling with heating as tropical moisture surges northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

As this is occurring, a series of rather strong storms systems may bring severe weather & flooding rainfall to Montana, Wyoming, North & South Dakota to Nebraska. This system will eventually cause the warm front to move even farther northward June 11-12.

June 11-12 shows a trend of pulse t’storms bubbling up here with very warm to hot & humid weather. Despite drier than normal regime initially in the June 7-12 period, pulsey t’storms should bring us near normal rainfall on the tail end.

June 13-18:

Warmer Than Normal, Below Normal Rainfall

Normal Rainfall: 0.77″

Normal High/Low: 87/65

Wetter than normal weather is setting up pretty much from the Plains, westward, especially in the Northern Plains to Great Lakes (including northern Illinois, northern Indiana, Michigan & Wisconsin to Iowa & Minnesota). It

Otherwise, much of the eastern U.S. is shaping up drier than normal, including the Tri-State. This drier than normal area should extend from Louisiana & eastern Texas to Alabama, Georgia, Florida to New England. A lobe of this should also extend into the Tri-State.

Here, widespread highs in the 90s are good bet.

June 19-23:

Normal Temperatures, Above Normal Rainfall

Normal Rainfall: 0.58″

Normal High/Low: 88/66

Above-normal rainfall trends show up in this period with frequent t’storms. Oscillations between slightly-below normal temperatures & slightly-above normal temperatures should even out to normal.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments