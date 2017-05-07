44News | Evansville, IN

Chilly Morning! 34-43 Over Tri-State

Chilly Morning! 34-43 Over Tri-State

May 7th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

34   Bristow (USFS)

34   Hawesville KYTC (US 60/KY 3199)

35   Loogootee INDOT (Near US 231/US 50/150)

36   Beaver Dam KYTC (W. KY Parkway/Liberty Church Road)

37   3 Miles East of Hartford (KY Mesonet)

37   Muhlenberg County Airport (Powderly)

38  6 Miles North of Greenville (KY Mesonet)

38   Central City KYTC (Near W. KY Parkway/US 431 Interchange)

38   Dawson Springs PWS

39   Henderson KYTC (US 60/41)

40  Zion (KY Mesonet)

40   Sebree KYTC (Near I-69/KY 370 Interchange)

40   Daviess County Airport (Washington)

40   Evansville Regional Airport

40    Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport

41   Clay PWS)

41    5 Miles Northwest of Calhoun (KY Mesonet)

41    Oakland City CWOP

41    Morganfield KYTC (KY 56)

41    Mt. Carmel Municipal Airport

41   Mt. Vernon, Indiana CWOP

41    Flora Municipal Airport

42   Waverly (KY Mesonet)

42   Madisonville Municipal Airport

42    Owensboro-Daviess County Airport

42   Olney-Noble Airport

42   Fairfield Municipal Airport

42   Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport

43   Carmi Municipal Airport

43  4 Miles South of Madisonville (KY Mesonet)

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.