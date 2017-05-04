Snow In Early May of ’29

A significant storm system with multiple significant strong to violent tornadoes that killed at least 38 in the eastern U.S. brought an eventual burst of unusual cold & snow to the Tri-State.

A historic 3-6″ snow fell in Missouri after 80s a couple of days prior, while 2.5-10″ fell central Illinois to Michigan. 2.5″ fell at Hoopeston & Champaign, Illinois, while 4.4″ accumulated at Valparaiso, Indiana.

This, with foliated trees & strong winds caused much tree damage. Powerlines were also downed & damage to orchards was reportedly extensive in that heavy snow zone.

In the Tri-State, after an intense severe t’storm moved over Saline County produced wind damage & highly-damaging large hail & storms passed through other areas of the Tri-State, temps cooled from 76 to 35 a burst of wet snow. Brief dustings on the grass occurred along & north of the Ohio River.

As quickly as it cooled off with the upper trough, however, it did get back to highs in the 50s that day following. Still, chilly for May, but well beyond the 30s with burst of snow.

