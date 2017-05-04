Tri-State Weather Outlook to May 27

MAY 5-8:

BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES, ABOVE-NORMAL RAINFALL

NORMALS: (76/52) (0.80″)

MAY 9-12:

ABOVE-NORMAL TEMPERATURES, BELOW-NORMAL RAINFALL

(77/53) (0.80″)

MAY 13-16:

BELOW-NORMAL TEMPERATURES, BELOW-NORMAL RAINFALL

(78/55) (0.80″)

MAY 17-21:

ABOVE-NORMAL TEMPERATURES, BELOW-NORMAL RAINFALL

(80/56) (0.90″)

MAY 22-27:

ABOVE-NORMAL TEMPERATURES, ABOVE-NORMAL RAINFALL

(81/59) (0.96″)

After line/band of showers & a few t’storms with heavy rainfall pivots north & northwest’ward through area this afternoon & evening, large area of steady, cold, wind-driven rainfall will move back southeastward.

This will set up over the area tonight, through tomorrow morning. It will gradually push eastward through the day tomorrow, ending west to east.

Clearing will develop west to east. Clearing at the end of the day will push highs to 56-60 in the Evansville metro, but our west may see 62-65 where the sun is out the longest. In the east, it will be completely cloudy all day, it appears with only 51-55.

It will be a windy day area-wide with north-northwest to northwest winds 20-35 mph.

As for Friday night, after skies go mostly clear to clear for a while, high-based cumulus clouds/lower based altocumulus castellanus clouds will begin to move into the northwestern areas late with lows 41-46 & northwest winds 10-20 mph. This will be a shortwave/cold pocket aloft with low freezing levels.

With mostly cloudy skies, a few spotty showers/t’showers are possible in the morning (isolated graupal possible [small, soft hail]), followed by clearing north & northwest to south & southeast. It is possible that cumulus clouds will bubble up in the afternoon with a couple of isolated showers/t’showers with graupal potential (small, soft hail).

It will be a windy day with northwest winds at 20-35 mph & highs 60-69.

As for Saturday night, skies will clear & winds should go light to calm with lows 34-41. Some patchy frost cannot be ruled out in our northeastern counties. In our far eastern hilly areas, early May is typically the last time 36 is seen during the year, so this is quite typical Martin, Perry, Hancock & parts of Ohio counties.

Sunday looks like a great day with mostly sunny skies & highs 63-70, followed by 39-45 Sunday night.

Warm front will push through early week with more clouds & highs eventually warming into the 70s.

Windy weather with sun & 80s with rapidly dry soils Wednesday-Thursday.

Some scattered t’storms are possible Thursday night-Friday with highs 70s/80s.

After this brief burst of above-normal temperatures, below-normal temperatures should return after that May 13-16 (60s/70s, lows 40s).

Below-normal precipitation should dominate through May 13 (normal precipitation: 1.70″).

May 17-21 looks hot & humid with highs 86-91 with overnight lows 64-70. Although some t’storms are possible on a couple of days, nothing screams widespread, organized heavy rainfall at the moment. Also, nothing screams severe weather either, though there may be severe weather from the Dakotas to Oklahoma on multiple occasions May 15-21 on frontal systems &/or the dryline.

May 22-27 will feature more in the way of storminess here with higher potential of some severe weather. Temperatures look above-normal with above-normal rainfall.

So, farmers, warmth & below normal rainfall in part of May is coming, which will allow planting & re-planting window.

