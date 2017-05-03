44News | Evansville, IN

Temperatures as of 245p vary from 48 to 71 over the Tri-State, depending on what side of the surface warm front you are on & just how much rain or sun you are receiving!

After some lulling for most of the area, new scattered showers & even a few t’showers will begin to pop his afternoon & increase during the evening. Late evening-overnight, widespread showers & some embedded t’storms will pivot over area. Locally-heavy rainfall is possible. Even in areas that area out of the projected highest rainfall for this system will see locally-heavy amount due to the scattered nature of embedded t’storms.

This main spoke of heavier rainfall will pivot north & northwestward through tomorrow morning & a break will tend to occur in the afternoon for the southeastern 2/3 of the Tri-State. There, some sun may pop out with warming temperatures into the 60s to lower 70s, meanwhile, the widespread rainfall north & northwest of the warm front/surface low will keep it chilly & wet in Illinois.

A spoke of t’storms may form over western Kentucky & pivot around to the north & then northwest through part of the Tri-State in the mid afternoon to evening. Spotty hail is possible with this spoke of t’storms, along with locally-heavy rainfall. An isolated severe hailer (1″ diameter) may occur in areas where sun, warmth & instability are maximized.

The cold, gusty rains will move eastward slowly Friday. It may stay gray, blustery, chilly & rainy for part of the Tri-State Friday, but the far west may see some clearing. With that, cumulus towers will develop & a few spotty/isolated showers/t’showers may develop with some graupal/small hail possible (given cold air aloft & low freezing levels) in that zone or just to the west & northwest of that zone.

After 37-45 Friday night, highs Saturday will run 60-68 from east to west with lots of cumulus towers developing rapidly over the area. A few spotty showers/t’showers will bubble up in the afternoon. Some graupal/small hail is possible with strong north to northwest winds.

Saturday night-Sunday morning looks the coldest of all the mornings with 35-41 with potential of some patchy frost in our northeastern areas.

It looks gradually warmer next week with some showers possible by late week, but nothing significant. Rainfall still looks below-normal through at least May 13.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments