Some Tweaks to the Forecast Based On New Data

This is a tedious forecast in regards to placement of the warm front & exact surface low track……tweaks are still possible……..

After some areas of mid-level altocumulus clouds this morning, we now have beautiful skies of some fair weather cumulus with strong west winds gusting +35 mph at times & temps 64-74 north to south over the Tri-State (71 Evansville).

Mid-level clouds over Missouri should begin to move in this evening-tonight north of a war front as fair weather cumulus dissipate. These clouds will have the greatest coverage over the southwestern 1/2 to 2/3 of the Tri-State. Temperatures will drop 41-51 from northeast to southwest (47 Evansville).

It appears an initial band of showers & perhaps a few isolated t’showers will pass through the Tri-State in the morning to early afternoon north of the warm front. This should be followed by a short break with just mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Late afternoon-evening should feature re-developing scattered showers & perhaps a couple isolated t’showers. These will increase through the evening & night. So, by overnight, given the low-level jet nosing right into the area, numerous showers & perhaps a couple of isolated t’storms should pass through.

It appears that system is 1) tracking a bit farther to the northwest & 2) the warm front (as a result) is pushing farther to the northwest…………..

This said…………….

It looks as if the numerous showers/isolated t’storms will become much more scattered/intermittent by Thursday late morning/midday & sunshine should pop out in places. Given the cold temperatures aloft & relatively low freezing levels with an area of 500 J/kg CAPE developing, a spoke of scattered t’storms looks to form early- to mid-afternoon. This spoke should pivot north & northwestward through western Kentucky, then through Evansville & northward through Jasper & Petersburg. Some hail may develop with this & there is the potential of an isolated severe hailer, if sunshine can be maxed. A bubble of MARGINAL RISK may be plotted by SPC over the southeastern half of the Tri-State.

It will be along & south of this zone where the warm front looks to reside. So, we may find that Thursday afternoon temperatures vary from 71 in our southeastern areas to 49 in our northwest with even 50s in White County & mid 60s in Vanderburgh County. So, numerous low cumulus towers, some sun, 60s to lower 70s with that spoke of t’storms southeastern 1/2 to 2/3 of Tri-State, then cold, windy, rainy, 40s/50s day for everyone else.

The cold, wind-driven rains over the northwestern areas will shift east & southeastward through Thursday evening & overnight for the rest of the Tri-State.

Given this track, it looks like the highest rainfall totals will be over our northwestern areas with 3″ of rainfall there & near 1″ to near 3″ elsewhere.

Main area of rainfall on the backside of the storm system will depart by Friday morning, followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies & windy, cool conditions with highs in the 50s to 60 & a few scattered showers & t’showers. Cold pocket aloft/upper troughiness/relatively low freezing levels show potential of isolated graupal (small, soft hail) or pea t0 marble hail.

After 38-44 Friday night, Saturday will feature 57-65 with puffy cumulus of partly to mostly cloudy skies developing & a few spotty showers/t’showers with windy conditions & potential of isolated graupal/small hail.

Sunday looks a bit warmer with some scattered cumulus clouds, especially in our eastern & northeastern areas with 60s to around 70 after 30s to around 40 in the morning.

Monday looks mostly sunny with highs of 67-75.

