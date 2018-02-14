3:30 PM: Latest Detailed Tri-State Weather Outlook to Next Week

It will be downright warm this evening-tonight & warm & humid tomorrow.

Some scattered showers will re-develop tonight-tomorrow morning, followed by some dry hours, then widespread rainfall & t’storms moving in with time later tomorrow.

It will be a windy, warm day with 65-70. If we can get some breaks in the clouds for a bit of sun, lower 70s would be attainable.

Temperatures will tank to 30s early Friday morning as front passes with gusty north-northwest winds. Rain will continue into Friday morning.

There is the POTENTIAL of a band of wet snow to develop on the back edge of the rainfall in the morning IF temperatures can drop to 32-34 fast enough. Should this occur 1″ or less of snow may accumulate on the grass, rooftops, cars and be plastered on the north sides of trees trunks, electric poles & signs.

It is unclear where this band would set up if it can develop. Whether that is right across the metro along the Ohio River or a bit more to the north or more to the south is in question. Just beware of the potential. No road issues are expected.

A total of 1-3″ of rainfall (INCLUDING what we have already received) is likely by Friday midday. Much of that rainfall will occur Thursday night-Friday morning (though some places have already seen 0.80″ today).

__________________________________________________________

Another 1-3″ is likely late Sunday-Wednesday morning. Much of this will occur in two waves: Monday & Tuesday late. Surface instability & wind parameters through the troposphere suggest some severe weather threat Tuesday late. Highs may run 68-72 Tuesday.

SOME FLASH FLOODING ISSUES, THEN RIVER FLOODING ISSUES WILL OCCUR IN THE COMING DAYS TO WEEK………….

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments