11:26 AM Tri-State Weather Update

Flash Flood/Areal Flood Warnings are up for all of our Illinois counties currently from rainfall yesterday evening-night-this morning. A widespread 1-2″ rainfall has occurred in southern Illinois.

Flash Flood Watch continues for counties bordering & north of the Ohio River through evening & Flash Flood Warnings may be issued.

It appears that the current rains/few t’storms will move northeastward & exit Tri-State by mid-afternoon, but not before dumping additional heavy rainfall with flooding potential. Following this, with some pockets of sun possibly developing, a line/band of showers/storms will form along/ahead of the cold front & pass in the evening.

Slight Risk of severe weather us up for entire Tri-State, but this is dependent upon how much sun pops out this afternoon. Sun would mean before potential of some scattered severe weather.

Monday looks mostly cloudy, windy & cooler with highs 58-64.

Chad Evans



