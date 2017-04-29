Severe Weather & Flooding Reports

Training supercells, then a line/bow of storms brought flooding rainfall & severe weather for part of the Tri-State late Friday to early this morning.

Heaviest rainfall of this event so far has been Saline through Gallatin to Dubois County. 4-8.50″ fell in this band with significant flash flooding. Multiple roads are still under water.

The greatest rainfall total is 8.32″ at Stendal, Pike County, while 7.93″ was measured near Holland. Evansville area totals are generally 4-6″.

South of this zone, much less, then little/no rainfall occurred.

Multiple 1-2″ diameter hail reports were received for evening, overnight & early morning. 2″ hail fell at McCutchanville, which was the largest stones seen in the area. Other reports include 1″ hail at Wadesville & near Evansville Regional Airport, 1″ near Spurgeon, Pike County & 1.25″ near Branchville, Perry County.

Baseball field facilities/buildings have been damaged/destroyed at Mackey, Gibson County, while tree damage has been reported in Jasper.

Tree damage also reported near Tennyson.

Funnel clouds reported from last night in Gallatin & northwestern Union counties.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments