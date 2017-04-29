1:28 AM Tri-State Weather Update

Storm reports as of 1:28 a.m.:

New elevated storms are forming in our northwestern areas & north of the Tri-State as lift occur with warm front beginning to move back north. This will shift the torrential storms gradually northward over the next few hours.

Regardless some more bursts of heavy rainfall will worsen flash flooding situation initially from Saline to Perry counties. Flash Flood Warnings are up in this zone to early morning. Areal Flood Advisory is up for Dubois County.

Storms will also become more scattered as scattered supercells or small bowing wedges.

Although the current storms are being overtaken a bit by rain-cooled air surging forward some, making them rather elevated (so more isolated hail [mainly sub-severe hail] producers than any wind/tornado threat), as the warm front lifts north, the rain-cooled boundary will shift north with them.

Given this, any storms overnight still may become surface-based near & just a hair south of the warm front & still have the potential to produce an isolated downburst, isolated large hail &/or an isolated brief tornado.

There is the potential for the storms to surge back a bit southeastward towards dawn as a bow of storms. This may sage into the northwest 2/3 of the Tri-State before completely gusting out & falling apart, leaving us with a dry Saturday with hot, humid conditions with highs 84-90 & heat indices 89-95 (with strong southerly to southwesterly winds).

Up to 3.50″ of rain has been reported in Gallatin County (Ridgway) & 2.77″ has been measured at Evansville Regional Airport & 3.07″ at Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

Some roads covered in water & nearly, if not impassable in Saline, Gallatin, Vanderburgh & Dubois counties…….reports per local officials.

