12:25 PM Latest Tri-State Severe Weather Update

NOW-SATURDAY…………

Supercells to Pop, Then Gradually Congeal Into a Band, Followed by Bow……….

Warm front continue to make slow movement northward, bathing parts of western Kentucky in the 70s to near 80 already with sunshine. North of the warm front, it is in the 50s to 60s with gray skies & some showers & an isolated t’shower or two.

Through the afternoon, the warm, unstable air will continue to move northward & also override the cooler air north of the front. Highs should vary from the 60s in the north to the 80s in the south.

Scattered shower/t’storm development may occur along & south of the warm front as early as this afternoon. However, those first initial showers/t’storms should exit in the evening & new, more vigorous t’storm development should ensue.

Multiple supercell t’storms will likely pop along/near the warm front through evening & into tonight. They will eventually congeal into a band along the warm front, then a bow of t’storms may sink southeastward & pass through early Saturday morning. This will be followed by a lull Saturday with sun/clouds, gusty southerly winds & very warm to hot, humid weather (83 north to 90 south highs with the highest dew points 65-72 of the year……….after lows tonight of 60 north to 73 in the southeast).

As for evening-tonight, the supercells may produce large hail (potential for isolated very large hail at +2.25″ diameter) & a few tornadoes. Storms slightly/elevated north of the warm front will tend to produce hail, while those rooted more at the surface just south of the warm front have the potential to produce a few tornadoes. Locally heavy, flooding rainfall is possible with any storm.

As the supercells gell into a band, the threat will become more in the way of heavy rainfall & an isolated isolated brief, weak tornado or two or downburst.

With the bow advancing southeastward early Saturday morning, heavy rainfall & some spotty severe gusts will be the main threats.

SATURDAY NIGHT-SUNDAY……………..

Break with Hottest, Muggiest Weather of the Year……….Then Two More Lines of Storms with Severe Weather Threat……..

A line/bow of storms may move over part of the Tri-State Saturday evening-night. It may not make it east of a Jasper to Boonville to Morganfield line as it races northward. Main threat with the line/bow would be some severe gusts.

This looks followed by the warmest, most muggy night of the year so far. Lows will average only 66-72 with strong, tropical southerly winds.

A line of storms may pass Sunday. Looks like it would tend to occur in the afternoon/evening with mainly a severe wind gust threat. However, wind profiles also support isolated mesocirculations in the line for an isolated brief tornado risk.

Counting the rainfall we have already received in parts of the Tri-State today, looks like 1.5-5″ total by Sunday evening.

The highest 3.5-5″ amounts will tend to occur in our northwestern counties with more like 1.5-3″ elsewhere.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all Tri-State counties except Webster, McLean, Ohio, Hopkins & Muhlenberg counties through Sunday evening-night.

Looks like south-central Missouri will be hardest-hit by flooding rainfall with 6-10″ possible.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments