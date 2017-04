Indiana adoption officials will be in Evansville Friday for a special event.

Adoption Champions is hosting the Indiana Adoption Program from 9am to 5pm.

It will be held at the G.L.A.D. Adoption Agency at The Cathedral on N. First Avenue.

Reps from the adoption program will be there to answer questions and update people on the state’s adoption procedures.

You do have to register so for more on how to do that CLICK HERE.

