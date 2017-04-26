44News | Evansville, IN

5:57 PM Severe Weather Update

April 26th, 2017 Weather Blog

Bow of storms, with temperature drop from 82 to 58 in places, raked our northwestern fringe near 4 p.m. today:

STORM REPORTS

Surface cold front with merged rain-cooled air from t’storms has surged out ahead of the bows of storms approaching the Tri-State.  This has made the storms elevated, or rooted atop the rain-cooled, more stable surface.  This decreases the severe threat for wind with these two bows in this line currently.  If they can outrun the surface front some & become more surface-based, then severe wind risk will return.

Right now, the threat with these is <1″ hail, as the severe gusts cannot make it to the ground.

We will monitor.

SLIGHT RISK of severe (updated by SPC at 5:18 p.m.) continues for a chunk of the Tri-State.

104105STORMS

