5:57 PM Severe Weather Update
Bow of storms, with temperature drop from 82 to 58 in places, raked our northwestern fringe near 4 p.m. today:
Surface cold front with merged rain-cooled air from t’storms has surged out ahead of the bows of storms approaching the Tri-State. This has made the storms elevated, or rooted atop the rain-cooled, more stable surface. This decreases the severe threat for wind with these two bows in this line currently. If they can outrun the surface front some & become more surface-based, then severe wind risk will return.
Right now, the threat with these is <1″ hail, as the severe gusts cannot make it to the ground.
We will monitor.
SLIGHT RISK of severe (updated by SPC at 5:18 p.m.) continues for a chunk of the Tri-State.