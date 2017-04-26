5:57 PM Severe Weather Update

Bow of storms, with temperature drop from 82 to 58 in places, raked our northwestern fringe near 4 p.m. today:

Surface cold front with merged rain-cooled air from t’storms has surged out ahead of the bows of storms approaching the Tri-State. This has made the storms elevated, or rooted atop the rain-cooled, more stable surface. This decreases the severe threat for wind with these two bows in this line currently. If they can outrun the surface front some & become more surface-based, then severe wind risk will return.

Right now, the threat with these is <1″ hail, as the severe gusts cannot make it to the ground.

We will monitor.

SLIGHT RISK of severe (updated by SPC at 5:18 p.m.) continues for a chunk of the Tri-State.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



