3 PM Tri-State Weather Update

Severe risk appears to be increasing a bit. This is largely due to line making some continued acceleration to the east, especially this initial bow currently west of I-57 that will affect part of our Illinois counties 4 p.m. & onward. With this the good heating of these 80s with some cool air aloft still available & lasting into evening, SPC has expanded the SLIGHT RISK of severe weather eastward to cover more of the Tri-State.

Main threat is some severe gusts with secondary hail & isolated brief, short-lived tornado risk.

For the rest of the Tri-State, it will be more after 7 p.m. when the line arrives. The part of the line (bow) that would tend to affect the heart of the Tri-State is currently in northeastern Arkansas.

Line should exit far eastern counties by 4 a.m.

Chad Evans



