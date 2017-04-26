44News | Evansville, IN

Squall line & embedded supercells will bring severe weather outbreak southwestern Illinois to Louisiana with wind, hail & tornadoes. This solidifying squall line will gradually move northeastward & affect the Tri-State late evening-tonight. It will slowly weaken, but may still produce some severe weather. The main possibility is severe wind gusts.

SLIGHT RISK (scattered severe potential) is setting up for Madisonville to Evansville to Olney & westward with MARGINAL or isolated risk elsewhere in the Tri-State.

Some scattered showers & t’showers may linger into Thursday morning, followed by some PM clearing, windy & cooler conditions.

Cold front that moves southward will move back north as a warm front Friday as the next wave ejects out of the Rockies/High Plains upper trough.

Some scattered showers & t’storms are possible along & north of the warm front at any point during the day. The best potential will be in our northern areas, as that is where the front will tend to slow & stall in the afternoon.

However, it appears, just south of that boundary, in the very warm, unstable 80s to near 90 heat south of I-64, a few supercells may pop in the evening. These widely-scattered to isolated supercells will tend to ride the I-64 corridor with hail, wind & isolated tornado threat. This will need to be monitored closely. If the upper winds & shear continue to increase, then an upgrade from the current ENHANCED RISK for our southwestern half may be upgraded partially to a MODERATE RISK.

Latest simulated radar reflectivity depicts the scattered showers/t’storms north of the warm front in our northern/northwestern areas in the evening, then one of perhaps a couple/few supercells along/just south of the warm front in the evening.

This is depiction for around 6-7 p.m.:

