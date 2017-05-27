44News | Evansville, IN

3:38 PM Severe Weather Update

3:38 PM Severe Weather Update

May 27th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few storms have been popping on diffuse outflow boundary from yesterday evening’s storms to our north & northeast.  Some are completely busting through the cap & tapping into the impressive instability & increasing shear.  Another boundary exists south of that one from overnight storm cluster in Arkansas.  Storms that are completely through cap are exhibiting supercellular characteristics.  So, isolated wind/hail/brief tornado threat will be with us through late afternoon-evening.

1″ hail has been reported at McLeansboro, Illinois with hail of 1.75″ size 1 mile north of McLeansboro.  Another severe cell is in northern Posey County & that warning goes until 3:45 p.m. for 1-1.25″ hail & 60 mph gusts.

Main derecho is organizing to our west over Missouri with widespread damaging winds & some embedded tornadoes.  This developing & maturing bow/derecho will race east-southeastward affect the Tri-State (likely engulfing any storms ahead of it…..they will merge with it).  Given the parameters ahead of the bow & the storms in front it, cold pool amalgamation should occur rapidly & the bow should very rapidly bulge out & surge forward to the east-southeast.  That said, there is potential of rapid acceleration of the derecho east & southeastward, putting it into the Tri-State sooner than 9p-12a.  This is very tedious process, so just be aware of the potential of it racing/bulging so much that it gets here a bit earlier than that (but also exits earlier than that).

Damaging winds & a couple/few brief isolated tornadoes are possible with the derecho.

Be weather-aware if you are camping, out for hikes, picnic or any other Memorial Day weekend activities & have a way to get warning information.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.