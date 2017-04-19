44News | Evansville, IN

THURSDAY, APRIL 20-MONDAY, APRIL 24:

Some Severe Weather with 80s, Then Much Cooler, Wet & Raw with Couple of Cold Nights……..

Two lines of storms will pop & pass through Thursday afternoon-evening. Main threat is a few severe gusts & perhaps a few hailers. Any semi-discrete storms may produce isolated large hail (1-1.25″ diameter).

Highs will run 80-86 with south-southwest winds at 15-32 mph with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy.

New showers will return Friday as skies become quickly overcast again with northeast winds at 10-20 mph.

First showers will already arrive by late morning-midday. Additional rainfall & isolated thunder will arrive late afternoon.

Highs will run only 57-64.

The heaviest rainfall of the system may pass Friday night-Saturday morning as rain with embedded elevated t’storms pass through. Winds will increase Friday night from 10-20 mph to 20-35 mph from the northeast.

After the heaviest rainfall, showery, drizzly, nasty weather will be with us Saturday with strong east to northeast to north winds at 20-35 mph & highs only in the 50s.

Any showers will exit Sunday morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies, which will tend to clear later in the day. North winds will be strong at 20-35 mph with highs only at 58-64.

Between Thursday & Sunday morning (the two systems), rainfall of 1-2.50″ is likely area-wide.

APRIL 24-29:

Turning Windy & Warm with Dry Weather Until Potential of Severe Weather at End of Week-Early Weekend……….

A rapid warm-up will ensue next week at cold mornings at 37-43 Sunday & Monday. After 65-70 Monday, 75-80 is likely Tuesday, followed by 80-85 Wednesday. A big storm with a significant Rockies snowstorm & potentially substantial Plains severe outbreak will take place mid- to late-next week.

For farmers, after the wet weather & brief cool-snap, dry, windy, very warm weather will rapidly dry out ponded fields & wet soils!

Severe weather may impact at least part of the Tri-State either next Friday night (April 28) or Saturday, April 29.

80s will dominate mid- to late-next week.

APRIL 30-

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



