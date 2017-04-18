Few Severe Storms Possible Thursday

Still looks like enough instability & also decent unidirectional flow aloft for some storm organization into a couple of lines Thursday afternoon-evening.

Best severe potential is shaping up from eastern Indiana to Ohio & northwestern Pennsylvania, but a few severe storms (wind, hail) are possible here in the Tri-State.

At this point, it points to Marginal Risk here & Slight eastern Indiana to Pennsylvania, but we will monitor.

Thursday late afternoon:

Using analog (best matches of past events compared to this) Probability of 1 severe report within 110 km of a grid point:

