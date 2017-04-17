Second Earliest 90-Degree Day (Apr. 17, 1855)…..& the Similarities Between 1855 & 1980

April 17, 1855 saw unusually hot weather begin to peak. With a high of 90 in the Evansville area this was one day from the earliest 90 on record, April 16, 1967. In fact, it reached 91 on April 18. Two mornings saw low temperatures fail to fall below 70 with 71 & 74, respectively.

Just one year prior, April 24, 1854, the earliest +90 was recorded with 91 (that was a major drought summer, though).

The second earliest +90 was April 26, 1989.

1855 saw spurts of intense heat in the summer, but it was very stormy with lots of rain, periods of floods & frequent severe weather. Dew points were very high at times to 80.

This said, in looking at every weather station available with the early, primitive weather service, a reconstruction of rainfall anomalies & Palmer Drought Indices can be made.

This pattern is closely related to the Summer 1980 pattern with intense upper ridge with record drought & heat in the Plains to the South with the worst of it Kansas to Texas. Interestingly, temp reached 86 April 22 at Evansville & some areas reached +90. In fact, Summer 1980 saw the greatest number of 100-degree days at Dallas & the greatest consecutive number of 100-degree days there. Parts of the southern Plains saw 2 months worth of 100s. It was an agricultural disaster there to the South.

In the Tri-State & to Corn Belt to Great Lakes, multiple derechos & many rounds of severe weather occurred on the periphery of this upper ridge. The observations are very similar in the Summer 1855 weather notes from the Evansville metro area with many mentions of storms & more mentions of lightning in the north (often at night) than any of the records I have gone through, other than 1875.

We were able to see the upper ridge expand & contract all summer. When it expanded, we were capped, extremely hot & humid with the moist soils & lush vegetation. When the ridge contracted, clusters of storms, MCSs, derechos would move through or clip area. It is noteworthy that it appears several MCSs or derechos moved north of the Tri-State & then training heavy t’storms popped on the tail ends right over the Tri-State. These would tend to pass at night.

Even taking at look at the Chicago weather records for Summer 1855, there are multiple mentions over & over of violent t’storms & heavy rainfall.

