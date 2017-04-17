44News | Evansville, IN

6″ In Mid-April? It Has Happened

6″ In Mid-April? It Has Happened

April 17th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mid-April 1850 saw 6″ of snow weigh the bows of foliated & blossoming trees after lots of 70s early to mid-March & early April.

The following freezes wiped out the fruit crop, especially the peaches.  In fact, frost & freezing extended all the way to the Gulf Coast with bits of snow, sleet & rain reported as far south as Natchez, Mississippi!  The highly-advanced cotton & corn was heavily damaged to completely wiped out in the South.

The top 5 biggest Evansville metro (1850-2017) snowfalls on or after April 14:

  1.  6.0″  April 14, 1850
  2. 1.8″   April 18, 1953
  3. 1.3″   April 15, 1961
  4. 0.4″  April 17, 1983
  5. 0.1″  April 17, 2001.

107 108

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.