6″ In Mid-April? It Has Happened

Mid-April 1850 saw 6″ of snow weigh the bows of foliated & blossoming trees after lots of 70s early to mid-March & early April.

The following freezes wiped out the fruit crop, especially the peaches. In fact, frost & freezing extended all the way to the Gulf Coast with bits of snow, sleet & rain reported as far south as Natchez, Mississippi! The highly-advanced cotton & corn was heavily damaged to completely wiped out in the South.

The top 5 biggest Evansville metro (1850-2017) snowfalls on or after April 14:

6.0″ April 14, 1850 1.8″ April 18, 1953 1.3″ April 15, 1961 0.4″ April 17, 1983 0.1″ April 17, 2001.

