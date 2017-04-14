44News | Evansville, IN

Easter Weekend (& Beyond) Tri-State Weather Outlook

Easter Weekend (& Beyond) Tri-State Weather Outlook

April 14th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today’s high of 85 at Evansville Regional Airport tied for the 3rd warmest April 14 in the Evansville metro dataset (since 1850).

117118

After a few isolated showers/t’showers this evening, skies look partly cloudy tonight with lows 59-64.  Saturday will be windy with partly cloudy skies & highs 80-85.  South to south-southwest winds will increase to 20-35 mph.  Severe weather will occur well to our west & northwest Saturday-Saturday night with an area of MARGINAL & SLIGHT RISK from Wisconsin & western Illinois to Texas.  Main corridor of severe will run Iowa through northwestern Missouri, Kansas to Oklahoma.

101102

103104

109

After 61-67 tomorrow night, Sunday will feature highs of 74-82.  It will be a windy day with southwest winds 15-30 mph.

It appears that the leftovers of a squall line of t’storms to our northwest will collapse & gust out in the morning.  On the gust front/outflow boundary, it is possible that a couple weakening showers/t’storms may sneak into our northwest counties early in the morning.

Even as any rainfall completely dissipates by mid-morning, the outflow boundary will likely serve as the initiation point for scattered t’storms as we get into the afternoon-evening.  The other focus will likely be the actual surface cold front.  So, a couple of broken lines may form & move southeast through the area.  Given the heating of 76-84 ahead of the line & some decent low- to mid-level flow with a destabilizing boundary layer, a couple isolated severe t’storms may be embedded (wind/hail).

Thus, the Storm Prediction Center has put out a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather for Sunday afternoon-evening for the Tri-State.

It is important to note that there will be a period of dry, warm, windy weather with some sunshine Sunday between any collapsing shower/t’storm in the northwest in the early morning & then the re-development of t’storms in the afternoon-evening.

Showers & t’storms look to exit the entire area by 1 a.m.

There will be multiple localized +1″ rain amounts from this with all other areas seeing 0.30-0.80″ of rainfall.

111114

108113

Monday-Tuesday look partly cloudy & warm………..& it continues to look dry at the moment.

With front meandering back & forth near Tri-State Wednesday-Thursday & then front going way north as strong surface low passes Friday (dragging strong cold front through), multiple waves of showers & t’storms are possible over that 3-day period.  The risk may carry into Ohio & eastern Kentucky on Saturday (April 22) or the 4th day.

A couple of those rounds may have severe weather risk over the Tri-State.

Analog analysis of similar events shows the severe weather probabilities with this scenario Wednesday-Saturday (data courtesy of St. Louis University):

115

I have an outlook made up for the Wednesday-Friday period.

1-2″ of rainfall is likely from all of this.  Between this & Sunday & perhaps rainfall at the end of April, we should be right on par for normal rainfall by late April (April 12-30 normal rainfall is 3.00″).

110

7-DAY IIV

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.