Easter Weekend (& Beyond) Tri-State Weather Outlook

Today’s high of 85 at Evansville Regional Airport tied for the 3rd warmest April 14 in the Evansville metro dataset (since 1850).

After a few isolated showers/t’showers this evening, skies look partly cloudy tonight with lows 59-64. Saturday will be windy with partly cloudy skies & highs 80-85. South to south-southwest winds will increase to 20-35 mph. Severe weather will occur well to our west & northwest Saturday-Saturday night with an area of MARGINAL & SLIGHT RISK from Wisconsin & western Illinois to Texas. Main corridor of severe will run Iowa through northwestern Missouri, Kansas to Oklahoma.

After 61-67 tomorrow night, Sunday will feature highs of 74-82. It will be a windy day with southwest winds 15-30 mph.

It appears that the leftovers of a squall line of t’storms to our northwest will collapse & gust out in the morning. On the gust front/outflow boundary, it is possible that a couple weakening showers/t’storms may sneak into our northwest counties early in the morning.

Even as any rainfall completely dissipates by mid-morning, the outflow boundary will likely serve as the initiation point for scattered t’storms as we get into the afternoon-evening. The other focus will likely be the actual surface cold front. So, a couple of broken lines may form & move southeast through the area. Given the heating of 76-84 ahead of the line & some decent low- to mid-level flow with a destabilizing boundary layer, a couple isolated severe t’storms may be embedded (wind/hail).

Thus, the Storm Prediction Center has put out a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather for Sunday afternoon-evening for the Tri-State.

It is important to note that there will be a period of dry, warm, windy weather with some sunshine Sunday between any collapsing shower/t’storm in the northwest in the early morning & then the re-development of t’storms in the afternoon-evening.

Showers & t’storms look to exit the entire area by 1 a.m.

There will be multiple localized +1″ rain amounts from this with all other areas seeing 0.30-0.80″ of rainfall.

Monday-Tuesday look partly cloudy & warm………..& it continues to look dry at the moment.

With front meandering back & forth near Tri-State Wednesday-Thursday & then front going way north as strong surface low passes Friday (dragging strong cold front through), multiple waves of showers & t’storms are possible over that 3-day period. The risk may carry into Ohio & eastern Kentucky on Saturday (April 22) or the 4th day.

A couple of those rounds may have severe weather risk over the Tri-State.

Analog analysis of similar events shows the severe weather probabilities with this scenario Wednesday-Saturday (data courtesy of St. Louis University):

I have an outlook made up for the Wednesday-Friday period.

1-2″ of rainfall is likely from all of this. Between this & Sunday & perhaps rainfall at the end of April, we should be right on par for normal rainfall by late April (April 12-30 normal rainfall is 3.00″).

