Tie For 4th Warmest April 13th Since 1850

Highs today ran 79-86 over the Tri-State. The 84 at Evansville Regional Airport, when compared to the 1850-2017 Evansville metro record dataset ended up tying with 2010 for 4th warmest April 13.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments