44News | Evansville, IN

Tie For 4th Warmest April 13th Since 1850

Tie For 4th Warmest April 13th Since 1850

April 13th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Highs today ran 79-86 over the Tri-State.  The 84 at Evansville Regional Airport, when compared to the 1850-2017 Evansville metro record dataset ended up tying with 2010 for 4th warmest April 13.

109 110

1887

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.