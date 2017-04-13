44News | Evansville, IN

3:25 PM: Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook

April 13th, 2017 Weather Blog

It is the warmest day of the year so far in Evansville.  It is 82 at Evansville Regional Airport ASOS as of 3 p.m.

With patchy high clouds tonight lows will drop to 53-60 as winds go light to calm.  With patchy high/mid clouds with cumulus bubbling up tomorrow all over the sky, a few isolated showers/t’storms are possible with highs of 80-85 with south to southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

After only 58-65 tomorrow night, highs Saturday will run 80-85 with strong southwest winds at 20-30 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Lows Saturday night will drop to just 62-67 with southerly breeze at 7-15 mph.

A few showers/t’storms are possible Sunday morning, followed by perhaps a break, then band of showers/t’storms in the pm.  Monday-Tuesday look dry, followed by showers/t’storms Wednesday & perhaps some scattered showers/t’storms Thursday.

Analog severe probabilities for Saturday-Sunday (we will be dry Saturday here in the Tri-State):

One or more rounds of some severe t’storms are possible mid to late next week, followed by much cooler weather for a few days thereafter with a couple/few overnights with lows in the 30s & 40s & highs in the 50s & 60s.

Analog data in similar situations with severe weather probabilities for mid to late next week:

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

