Looking Ahead: T’Storm/Severe Weather Potential Down the Road

Comparing past events, this analog data shows severe probabilities for Saturday-Sunday (our t’storms will pass Sunday). This analog data corresponds well with where the Storm Prediction Center has their SLIGHT RISK of severe weather set up.

Looking at analog data (similar set-ups), the severe probabilities in the Wednesday-Friday period of next week are higher & more expansive.

When I took all model ensemble data & overlaid the dynamics, shear & instability I was able to draw a severe risk map solely for Wednesday-Wednesday night & it corresponded with the analog probabilities fairly well.

I have noticed today that latest analysis among model solutions suggests that there may be multiple rounds of severe weather from the Plains to the Midwest & Ohio Valley Wednesday-Friday of next week before a burst of sharply colder air comes in for a few days.

Chad Evans



