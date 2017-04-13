44News | Evansville, IN

Looking Ahead: T’Storm/Severe Weather Potential Down the Road

April 13th, 2017 Weather Blog

Comparing past events, this analog data shows severe probabilities for Saturday-Sunday (our t’storms will pass Sunday).  This analog data corresponds well with where the Storm Prediction Center has their SLIGHT RISK of severe weather set up.

PRALLC01_nam212F060day3otlk_0730

Looking at analog data (similar set-ups), the severe probabilities in the Wednesday-Friday period of next week are higher & more expansive.

When I took all model ensemble data & overlaid the dynamics, shear & instability I was able to draw a severe risk map solely for Wednesday-Wednesday night & it corresponded with the analog probabilities fairly well.

I have noticed today that latest analysis among model solutions suggests that there may be multiple rounds of severe weather from the Plains to the Midwest & Ohio Valley Wednesday-Friday of next week before a burst of sharply colder air comes in for a few days.

PRALLC01_gefsF168107

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

