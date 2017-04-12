Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to May 11

This past warm-up saw temperatures reach as high as 82 in the Tri-State, but wow…….the numbers east & northeast of here were near/at record warm levels in the mid 80s to 90. Yesterday, even with leftover snow piles Albany, New York shot up to 87!

This was a shot of extreme warmth showing up for our area & eastward back weeks ago. We got a taste of it, at least. Another surge of 80s will overspread the Tri-State tomorrow-Friday & last into the weekend!

Airport AWOS/ASOS observation sites:

90 Westfield, Massachusetts (western Massachusetts)

89 Concord, Massachusetts

88 Fitchburg, Massachusetts

88 Bedford, Massachusetts (northwest suburbs of Boston)

88 Manchester, New Hampshire

88 Concord, New Hampshire

88 Lebanon, New Hampshire

88 Newburgh, New York

86 Stewartstown, Maine (northwest Maine near Quebec border)

86 Poughkeepsie, New York

86 Keene, New Hampshire

86 Sussex, New Jersey

86 Williamsport, Pennsylvania

85 Bennington, Vermont

85 Schenectady, New York

84 Boston, Massachusetts (Logan International Airport)

84 Sanford, Maine

84 Newark, New Jersey

80 Lewiston, Maine

78 Middle Musquodoboit, Nova Scotia, Canada (northeast Nova Scotia)

77 Kejimkujik, Nova Scotia, Canada

77 Berlin, New Hampshire (in the mountains of northern New Hampshire)

73 Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

65 Caribou, Maine (April 10: first time snow depth dropped below 12″ since November 30…..a record!)

Lows tonight will run 45-52 with a few patches of high cirrus clouds & some fog patches.

With some patches of high/mid clouds with lots of sunshine, highs tomorrow will run 78-82 with south to southwest winds at 8-14 mph.

After 55-62 tomorrow night, lots of cumulus clouds will bubble up Friday as low-level moisture increases. That said, a few isolated showers/t’storms are possible in the afternoon-evening, but coverage will run only around 25%. Highs of 80-83 are likely with southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Saturday looks good with partly cloudy skies, southwest winds at 15-25 mph & highs of 80-85, followed by a few scattered t’storms Sunday morning, then a break, followed by a band of scattered showers & t’storms in the afternoon-evening. It appears that shear/instability supports severe threat from western Illinois to Kansas & Oklahoma, but not so much here. We will monitor.

Monday-Tuesday look dry, but a few t’storms are possible Tuesday night, followed by a few Wednesday morning, then a break & a broken line of t’storms with an isolated severe threat Wednesday afternoon.

At this point, Thursday looks dry as the front speeds up & clears the Tri-State. Skies look mostly sunny. It appears that we may still see 68-73 Thursday, but a secondary, dry cold front will usher in highs of 58-65 Friday with lows of 34-40 with patchy frost.

Highs Saturday, April 22 may only run 58-64 with lows 33-40 with patchy frost.

There may even be a few showers with a couple of clippers or shortwaves (cold pockets aloft) April 23-24, but they look diurnally-driven with highs in the 50s to lower 60s & lows in the 30s & 40s.

Beyond that, temperatures should warm up to 70s & 80s after April 25 with the potential of a more organized, widespread severe event or two as we end April & get into early May.

This looks to be followed by a burst of below-normal temperatures with highs near 60 to the middle 60s & lows in the 30s & 40s, before we skyrocket back to the 80s around May 5-8. Big question is how far north & west the record warmth gets. It appears that record warmth of 90s to near 100 may occur from the mid-Atlantic to Georgia & Alabama during that time. Temps as high as 95-99 are possible eastern Georgia, North Carolina over the worsening drought.

It also looks like widespread 88-94 temperatures Mississippi & Arkansas to Texas. The wetter soils & lusher vegetation will temper that heat in Texas some, but also lead to higher humidity.

Here, I prefer to go with 85-90, but if we could cut down on the precip & bring the greatest sinking air more north & west, then 90-93 would be possible.

After a brief cool snap to 60s & 70s after some t’storms, temps should shoot back up to 84-88 around May 11.

Overall, temperatures will average above normal for this period, now-May 11 with precipitation near normal (Normal: 4.40″). A note to farmers: there will be above-normal evaporation for this entire period with dry periods between the rains, so even with near-normal rainfall, tremendous progress will be made on corn planting. Soil temperatures should continue to run above-normal, despite some brief cold snaps, especially in late April. Corn germination should be pretty rapid with good stands developing overall.

However, below-normal precipitation & rapidly-worsening drought will not be that far away to our southeast (reaching as far northwest as the Bowling Green, Kentucky area), while heavy rainfall with flooding will occur to our northwest from northwest Illinois to Iowa, Minnesota, the Dakotas & Nebraska to Kansas to Texas. Wildfire situation will deteriorate from Florida to Georgia & the Carolinas.

Chad Evans



