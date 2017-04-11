44News | Evansville, IN

Another Gibson-Pike Tornado In 1876

April 11th, 2017 Weather Blog

Spring-summer 1876 was violent in severe weather.  Tornadoes hit our region January 1, 1876 with .  February 27, 1876 saw a significant tornado wipe out 1/3 of Princeton with up to near 4″ diameter hail.  St. Louis & St. Charles Missouri saw a destructive tornado on the same day.  Nearby in the Midwest, Hazel Green, Wisconsin was wiped out March 10 by a major tornado.  A significant, destructive, killer EF3 tornado hit downtown Chicago in May 1876.  Cedar Rapids saw a damaging tornado July 1876.  The list goes on………

In Gibson & Pike counties, another tornado tracked very close to the EF3/EF4 February tornado n April 12, 1876.  It appears to have been EF2/EF3 & caused damage to many farms, paralleling part of the February track with damage of $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) in Pike County alone.

An F2 tornado hit the heart of Louisville, Kentucky with multiple deaths & injuries, while one significant tornado or multiple tornadoes tracked 150 miles across north-central to northeastern Iowa with major damage.

It appears that a cap prevented violent t’storm development farther to the southwest over Missouri to Arkansas & Tennessee.  It appears that a dome of hot, dry air overtook a very warm, unstable, violent storm-ready warm sector with temps 80s, 90s Texas to southwestern Illinois.  Here, Evansville area was in the 70s after a morning low of 62.

Wind-driven wet snow fell Nebraska (even as far southeast as Omaha) through the Dakotas.

A testament to the colder air, the high in the Evansville area was just 56 on April 14.

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

