4:53 PM: Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to May 1

After 32-37 this past weekend, there are no signs of 30s returning until perhaps around April 22 (34-40).

Normal last freeze dates are below:

One area of sct’d storms has moved through Clay, Richland & Lawrence counties late this afternoon, but those are moving out to the northeast now.

MARGINAL RISK of severe weather will be with us the rest of tonight. An isolated severe storm or two is possible (wind/hail) through the overnight as cold front moves through. Strong wind fields aloft & bulk shear favor a few line segments mixed with a couple/few nodes of storms.

Despite sun setting, isolated severe threat still looks good.

Any sct’d showers/storms will be confined to the morning hours of tomorrow, followed by clearing with winds westerly to slightly north-westerly at 8-14 mph.

Mostly clear skies & some patchy fog are possible tomorrow night with lows of 42-47, followed by sunshine & 72-75 Wednesday with light northeast to east wind at 5-10 mph.

With a warm front lifting through then stalling to our north, we will be bathed in southerly winds & warmth Thursday-Sunday. Temperatures will be above normal in the 70s & 80s with lows largely near 60 to the mid 60s.

Every now & then Thursday-Friday, a couple of spotty storms may skim through the area just south of the front, otherwise it looks dry & breezy. There will also be mostly cloudy periods as more widespread storms pass just to our north along & north of the front. The front should drop through Sunday p.m. with scattered showers & storms. There are no clear earmarks showing severe weather at the moment, but we will monitor.

After the front, next Monday looks good with sunshine & highs in the 70s.

After more 70s & 80s, a stronger cold front may pass around April 20 with showers & t’storms & perhaps some severe threat. Some lows in the 34-40 range may follow with highs in the 50s & 60s.

After that brief cold snap, more-organized, potent severe weather potential may return from a strong storm system or two in the last 6 days of April.

7-day:

