Severe Weather & Corn Planting Outlook to May 1

With overall above-normal temperatures & normal precipitation to May 1, let’s delve into the severe weather outlook.

After a rather active period with multiple severe weather episodes here, it appears that the next severe weather potential will be close, but stay just northwest & west of the Tri-State Monday evening-night.

There is not much of a severe weather signal with any storm system here until perhaps around April 19. At that point, buoyancy & some dynamics show some Marginal Risk earmarks.

Beyond that, it looks like it may turn a bit more active April 25-May 1 with perhaps a couple of organized regional (including Tri-State) severe weather episodes.

Farmers, if you are wondering about planting windows, even though precipitation looks normal, with above-normal temperatures, evaporation will be higher than normal & some nice, promising progress will be made between the rains. Warming soils temps & a lack of significant, heavy flooding rains will result in good prospects for 2017 crop season. This will help to get the corn crop established before any periods of summer dry spell stress.

To put the mild, relatively dry spring into perspective, a know of a grower near Odon, Daviess County, Indiana that planted 100 acres of corn February 22 to get the planter lined out. This corn actually has now germinated very well. You can see the rows & it is up. It is a little yellow from the 33 at the Daviess County Airport on Saturday morning, but it is a firm, solid stand! The dry soils & mild spring has been such to allow the seed to not rot & germinate as the soils have warmed!

