3:11 PM Tri-State Weather Update

Strong cold front at the end of the week continues to slow down.

There is increasing confidence that this will not pass until Saturday, mainly in the morning.

A band of rain with a squall line of storms is possible with it. Temperatures will rise to 65-70 prior to it passing through. In fact, Friday’s warmest weather will occur just before midnight with 60-65 after much of the day in the 50s after 30s with frost in the morning.

Winds will become strong Friday night-Saturday with gusts to 40 mph from the southwest.

Shear/dynamics all look good for severe weather Saturday, HOWEVER, there is renewed lack of confidence regarding how unstable it will get. If we can’t increase the instability, then it would be nothing more than a band of heavy, wind-driven rain. If we can increase it more, then severe weather with scattered wind & isolated tornado risk with a QLCS squall line. Data has been flip-flopping on this over the past couple of days after better consensus Monday, so stay tuned.

Sunday may be chilly, but it will warm back up early to mid next week.

SHARPLY COLDER weather is likely around/after Thanksgiving. Highs may only run in the 30s with lows in the teens. The first flakes are possible.

