3:56 P.M. Latest Tri-State Severe Weather Outlook

Parameters are supporting MODERATE RISK for tomorrow. So an upgrade to MODERATE from ENHANCED is likely from SPC tonight, regarding tomorrow.

After a weakening & collapsing band of showers/t’showers in the morning, mainly over northwestern areas, the sun will appear with rising temperatures & the winds will increase & cumulus towers will develop.

The severe weather threat will occur 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Between 1 p.m. & 4 p.m., surface low may deepen from 996 mb to 991 mb with a track over Wayne/Hamilton to Lawrence counties. At & southeast of this point will be an area of very high low-level shear, which may result in a long-lived cyclical supercell either atop the parent surface low or just southeast of it. Given the fact that this is the intersection of the warm front, cold front & the rapid drop between dew points in at 60 & dew points at 47, this supports the potential of a strong tornado, especially in that zone.

Otherwise, at 4 miles up, temperatures will be cooling to -22 to -20 at peak heating, 60 kts. of mid-level flow from the SW & +90 kts of SW upper flow & a S low-level jet at 40-45 kts. all supports severe weather. Cold temps aloft & strong winds with shear there support large hail. Strong flow & unstable airmass supports strong updrafts for towering t’storms as updrafts rise quickly to fill the void left by the strong winds aloft. The strong low-level flow & shear supports tornado potential.

The bands of supercells may tend to gell into line segments & linear clusters by late afternoon, turning threat a bit more to wind & away from strictly large hail & tornado threat.

After severe t’storms exit, skies may clear with a bit of a dry slot, followed by showers & t’showers into the night with strong southwesternly to westerly then west-northwesterly winds at 25-35 mph.

Thursday looks showery with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & chilly. In fact, in the morning, given the cold air aloft & temperatures 36-41 over the area, some wet snow may mix in. Rain showers may even change briefly to all snow showers in our northeastern areas underneath the coldest air aloft.

Highs Thursday will end up at 44-52, it appears.

West-northwest to northwest winds gusts up to 45 mph are possible Thursday with sustained winds at 20-25 mph. Wind Advisory criteria will be reached.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.



